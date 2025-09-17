Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Four Corners Property Trust stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%.Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.48%.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $99,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,800.60. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 698,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 40.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 52.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,443,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

