Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $110,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,751.80. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $60,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $573,065.28. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 427.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 91.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 55.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

