Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

