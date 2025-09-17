Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.95.
Frontier Communications Parent Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.