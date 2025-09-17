FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on FVR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FrontView REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank purchased 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,931.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth $23,571,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FrontView REIT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 96,011 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in FrontView REIT by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 765,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $8,285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FrontView REIT by 23.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares during the period.

FrontView REIT Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FVR opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. FrontView REIT has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.68.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.37%.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Featured Articles

