FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF $EIPI Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $900.55 million and a P/E ratio of 16.58.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks total return with a focus on distributions. The fund invests globally within the broader energy market, while combining both covered and naked call options writing strategies to enhance income.

