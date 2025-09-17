G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) versus Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Head-To-Head Comparison

G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY – Get Free Report) and Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Life360 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for G4S and Life360, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S 0 0 0 0 0.00 Life360 0 0 7 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Life360 has a consensus target price of $86.43, suggesting a potential downside of 13.72%. Given Life360’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Life360 is more favorable than G4S.

This table compares G4S and Life360″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Life360 $371.48 million 20.91 -$4.55 million $0.32 313.03

G4S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Life360.

Profitability

This table compares G4S and Life360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S N/A N/A N/A Life360 6.45% 7.65% 5.31%

Summary

Life360 beats G4S on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides retail technology solutions, comprising of Retail Cash Solutions, CASH360, and South Africa-Deposita; security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions; and offer custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services. The company serves corporates, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, retail, leisure and consumers, private energy/utilities, transport, ports, and aviation. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. G4S plc is a subsidiary of Atlas UK Bidco Limited.

About Life360

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

