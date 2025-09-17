Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in RLI Corp. $RLI

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.65.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The business had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

