Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 406.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.69.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $41.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

