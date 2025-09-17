Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,153 ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,543,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,866,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,649 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 986,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 972,699 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. ADMA Biologics Inc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.