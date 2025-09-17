Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,563 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FELE stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,003.13. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

View Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.