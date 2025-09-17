Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,737,000 after buying an additional 65,793 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,484,000 after buying an additional 33,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,998,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec Stock Performance

Evertec stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Evertec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

Evertec Announces Dividend

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price target on shares of Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Evertec

In related news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,711.12. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

