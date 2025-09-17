Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,697 Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 842.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $708,398.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,944.99. The trade was a 20.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,817 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $342,214.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,130,691 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 2.8%

ETSY stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 target price on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

