Gallacher Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Docusign Stock Performance

Docusign stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.Docusign’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anna Marrs sold 728 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $58,458.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,159.70. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 1,682 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $135,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,718.30. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $3,400,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

