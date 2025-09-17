Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 3,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 1,027.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $607,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,182.10. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tanger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 132.95%.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

