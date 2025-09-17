GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Given a $740.00 Price Target by Melius Research Analysts

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has been given a $740.00 target price by equities research analysts at Melius Research in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Melius Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

NYSE GEV opened at $618.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $233.51 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.16.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 51,023 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,729,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

