GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $740.00 price objective on the stock. Melius’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $618.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $612.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.16. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $233.51 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

