Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.45 and last traded at $74.68. Approximately 6,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.

Several research analysts have commented on GBERY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geberit has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

