Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $143,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,211,000 after buying an additional 1,475,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,470,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after acquiring an additional 445,241 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

