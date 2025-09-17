Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $933,626,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,641,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,126,000 after buying an additional 6,357,753 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,119,000 after buying an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,852,000 after buying an additional 2,240,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $156.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

