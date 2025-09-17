Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

