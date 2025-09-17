Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,422 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1,614.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $6,438,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 772.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 4.4%

Dutch Bros stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $54,302,728.14. Following the sale, the chairman owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,218,637.14. This trade represents a 44.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882 in the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.