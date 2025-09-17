Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.31. 2,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Global X E-Commerce ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
