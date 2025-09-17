Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.31. 2,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Global X E-Commerce ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

