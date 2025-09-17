Gold Resource Co. $GORO Stake Cut by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 669.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155,664 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 36.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 61.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 881,701 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Resource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

About Gold Resource

(Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.