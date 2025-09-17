Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDEN. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $638.04 million, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.35%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

