Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Goldenstone Acquisition Trading Down 8.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Goldenstone Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 5.09% of Goldenstone Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

