Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 142,372 Shares of Costamare Inc. $CMRE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 142,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 61.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 119,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 17.10%.The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Costamare Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.