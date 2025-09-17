Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 14,501 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2,365.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 333.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 114.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 127.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,055.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.29 million, a PE ratio of -89.74 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $86.35.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.84%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

