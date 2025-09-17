Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 177,599 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amplitude by 33.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amplitude from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erica Schultz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,872.76. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.54. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 30.43%.Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.