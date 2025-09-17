Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 186,480 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 166.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,480 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of MLYS opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -0.29. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 588,235 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $14,999,992.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,456,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,141,285.50. This represents a 27.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,474. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLYS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.