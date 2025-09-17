Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Canadian Solar worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 14.6% during the first quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,874 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $817.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

