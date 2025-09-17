Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. $KIDS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4,618.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.06. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. OrthoPediatrics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIDS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on OrthoPediatrics and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OrthoPediatrics

Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics

In related news, CFO Fred Hite acquired 5,076 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.41 per share, for a total transaction of $98,525.16. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 213,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,591.65. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.