Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $PMT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539,795 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,623,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,982,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,365,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,351,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,335,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 557,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $14,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.