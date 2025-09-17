Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,496 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of CONMED worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. CONMED Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.42 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,253.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

