Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,520,000 after buying an additional 2,746,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after buying an additional 934,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after buying an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 81.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,402,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,387,000 after buying an additional 1,078,025 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,833,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 285,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 1.74. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Insider Activity

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.82 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $271,207.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,613. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

