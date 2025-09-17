Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.98 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 29.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ultra Clean by 386.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.83 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

