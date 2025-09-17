Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,866.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CHCT opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.20 million, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -484.62%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

