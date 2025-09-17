Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. $INN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 850,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.72. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.49 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -355.56%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.