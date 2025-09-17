Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $4.84 Million Investment in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF $UBND

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 222,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0899 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

