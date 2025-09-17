Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 51,348 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of MP Materials worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Trading Up 0.3%

MP opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -104.97 and a beta of 2.32.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

