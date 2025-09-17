Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 954,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,717,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $8,860,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 804,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 650,937 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 159.4% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 454,882 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,566,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 355,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 805.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 340,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of GPRE opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $676.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.22. Green Plains, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $552.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.18 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Research raised Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Green Plains from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.