Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,888 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Wilshire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 304,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 90,470 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

