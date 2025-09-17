Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 28,423 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of National Presto Industries worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in National Presto Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $116.72 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.80 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.23%.The company had revenue of $120.45 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.