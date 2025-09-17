Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 372,898 Shares of Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vestis by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,308,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vestis by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.97. Vestis Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.65 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

