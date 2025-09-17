Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,816 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $203.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $366.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.25. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. UFP Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

