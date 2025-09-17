Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,888 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

