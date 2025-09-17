Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi $SNY

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

