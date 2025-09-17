Gradient Investments LLC Buys 2,077 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.