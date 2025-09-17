Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

