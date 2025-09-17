Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,890 Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.7%

LNT stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

