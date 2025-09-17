Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JSI stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.